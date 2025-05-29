Open Text Corp (OTEX) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Open Text Corp (NASDAQ: OTEX) is -0.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.79 and a high of $34.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OTEX stock was last observed hovering at around $28.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19%.

Currently trading at $28.25, the stock is 2.46% and 6.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing -0.67% at the moment leaves the stock -3.11% off its SMA200. OTEX registered -6.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.4556 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.15705.

The stock witnessed a 4.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.40%, and is -0.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.14% over the week and 1.65% over the month.

Open Text Corp (OTEX) has around 22900 employees, a market worth around $7.32B and $5.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.54 and Fwd P/E is 6.77. Profit margin for the company is 12.55%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.96% and -17.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.14%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.74% this year

517.0 institutions hold shares in Open Text Corp (OTEX), with institutional investors hold 82.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 259.65M, and float is at 253.03M with Short Float at 3.23%. Institutions hold 80.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is JARISLOWSKY, FRASER LTD with over 15.7 million shares valued at $$471.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.7826 of the OTEX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with 13.59 million shares valued at $$408.25 million to account for 5.0047 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P which holds 12.89 million shares representing 4.7468 and valued at over $$387.1 million, while VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 3.843 of the shares totaling 10.44 million with a market value of $$313.48 million.