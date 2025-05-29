Ovintiv Inc (OVV) Volatility At 1.12%, Should You Add A Position?

Ovintiv Inc (NYSE: OVV) is -10.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.80 and a high of $51.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OVV stock was last observed hovering at around $36.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1%.

Currently trading at $36.43, the stock is 0.68% and -1.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.8 million and changing -0.27% at the moment leaves the stock -10.35% off its SMA200. OVV registered -24.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.8782 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.63735.

The stock witnessed a 4.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.05%, and is -1.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.12% over the week and 2.57% over the month.

Ovintiv Inc (OVV) has around 1623 employees, a market worth around $9.47B and $9.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.52 and Fwd P/E is 6.58. Profit margin for the company is 6.97%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.25% and -29.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.03%).

with sales reaching $1.92B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.58% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.45% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -16.15% in year-over-year returns.

799.0 institutions hold shares in Ovintiv Inc (OVV), with institutional investors hold 90.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 261.10M, and float is at 258.53M with Short Float at 3.73%. Institutions hold 90.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 29.97 million shares valued at $$1.4 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.2577 of the OVV Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 28.03 million shares valued at $$1.31 billion to account for 10.53 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR LLC which holds 22.07 million shares representing 8.2915 and valued at over $$1.03 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 3.9946 of the shares totaling 10.63 million with a market value of $$498.4 million.

Ovintiv Inc (OVV) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mayson Howard John, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Mayson Howard John sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 ’24 at a price of $51.14 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45279.0 shares.