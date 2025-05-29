Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PTEN) is -32.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.12 and a high of $11.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PTEN stock was last observed hovering at around $5.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17%.

Currently trading at $5.61, the stock is -4.45% and -13.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.31 million and changing -2.94% at the moment leaves the stock -28.37% off its SMA200. PTEN registered -47.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.494 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.83155.

The stock witnessed a -6.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.99%, and is -3.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.11% over the week and 3.38% over the month.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN) has around 9200 employees, a market worth around $2.17B and $5.15B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -19.78%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.57% and -50.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.72%).

with sales reaching $1.24B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.29% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.37% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.90% in year-over-year returns.

508.0 institutions hold shares in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN), with institutional investors hold 109.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 385.98M, and float is at 347.74M with Short Float at 7.96%. Institutions hold 106.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 57.44 million shares valued at $$595.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.3767 of the PTEN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 45.15 million shares valued at $$467.77 million to account for 11.3004 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKSTONE INC. which holds 28.72 million shares representing 7.1882 and valued at over $$297.55 million, while MACQUARIE GROUP LTD holds 4.2325 of the shares totaling 16.91 million with a market value of $$175.21 million.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STEWART JAMES CARL, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that STEWART JAMES CARL sold 5,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 09 ’25 at a price of $5.98 per share for a total of $32890.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.0 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12 ’25, Hendricks William Andrew JR (President & CEO) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $7.88 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 2,482,592 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN).