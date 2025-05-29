PowerFleet Inc (AIOT) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

PowerFleet Inc (NASDAQ: AIOT) is -31.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.70 and a high of $8.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AIOT stock was last observed hovering at around $4.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27%.

Currently trading at $4.59, the stock is -14.77% and -12.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.07 million and changing -5.56% at the moment leaves the stock -19.95% off its SMA200. AIOT registered -12.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.2724 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.73425.

The stock witnessed a -10.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.80%, and is -22.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.54% over the week and 4.62% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 49.18. Profit margin for the company is -34.59%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.05% and -47.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.47%).

with sales reaching $103.81M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1349.23% this year Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 207.67% in year-over-year returns.

248.0 institutions hold shares in PowerFleet Inc (AIOT), with institutional investors hold 86.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 132.49M, and float is at 122.84M with Short Float at 9.43%. Institutions hold 81.40% of the Float.

PowerFleet Inc (AIOT) Insider Activity

PowerFleet Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 06 ’24 that Lewis Catherine J (Chief Customer Officer) sold a total of 187,990 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 06 ’24 and was made at $6.73 per share for $1.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 52972.0 shares of the AIOT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 05 ’24, Lewis Catherine J (Chief Customer Officer) disposed off 82,010 shares at an average price of $7.05 for $0.58 million. The insider now directly holds 240,962 shares of PowerFleet Inc (AIOT).