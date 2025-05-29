PPL Corp (PPL) Volatility At 1.27%, Should You Add A Position?

PPL Corp (NYSE: PPL) is 5.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.24 and a high of $36.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PPL stock was last observed hovering at around $34.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.67%.

Currently trading at $34.18, the stock is -2.67% and -2.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.84 million and changing -1.92% at the moment leaves the stock 2.00% off its SMA200. PPL registered 18.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.1968 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.5112.

The stock witnessed a -6.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.98%, and is -2.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.27% over the week and 1.30% over the month.

PPL Corp (PPL) has around 6653 employees, a market worth around $25.27B and $8.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.52 and Fwd P/E is 17.45. Profit margin for the company is 11.45%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.50% and -6.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.28%).

with sales reaching $1.99B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.07% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.60% in year-over-year returns.

1192.0 institutions hold shares in PPL Corp (PPL), with institutional investors hold 82.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 739.07M, and float is at 738.26M with Short Float at 3.15%. Institutions hold 81.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 93.25 million shares valued at $$2.58 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.6395 of the PPL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 58.69 million shares valued at $$1.62 billion to account for 7.9557 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 34.74 million shares representing 4.7087 and valued at over $$969.36 million, while WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP holds 4.4784 of the shares totaling 33.04 million with a market value of $$913.54 million.

PPL Corp (PPL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Martin Christine M, the company’s President of a PPL Subsidiary. SEC filings show that Martin Christine M sold 306 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 ’25 at a price of $34.98 per share for a total of $10704.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36433.0 shares.

PPL Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 ’25 that Henninger Tadd J (SVP-Finance and Treasurer) sold a total of 1,076 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 ’25 and was made at $34.98 per share for $37638.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11259.0 shares of the PPL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23 ’25, Gosman Angela K (EVP and CHRO) disposed off 6,533 shares at an average price of $34.66 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 26,832 shares of PPL Corp (PPL).