Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (NYSE: PEG) is -7.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $71.89 and a high of $95.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PEG stock was last observed hovering at around $79.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.51%.

Currently trading at $78.09, the stock is -0.96% and -3.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.19 million and changing -1.90% at the moment leaves the stock -7.32% off its SMA200. PEG registered 6.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $80.576 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $84.26035.

The stock witnessed a -3.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.84%, and is -1.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.72% over the week and 1.31% over the month.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) has around 13047 employees, a market worth around $38.97B and $10.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.35 and Fwd P/E is 17.98. Profit margin for the company is 16.91%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.62% and -17.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.95%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 9.09% this year

1647.0 institutions hold shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG), with institutional investors hold 76.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 499.00M, and float is at 498.25M with Short Float at 1.95%. Institutions hold 76.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 59.89 million shares valued at $$4.41 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.0265 of the PEG Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 53.17 million shares valued at $$3.92 billion to account for 10.677 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 27.01 million shares representing 5.4234 and valued at over $$1.99 billion, while JPMORGAN CHASE & CO holds 4.9253 of the shares totaling 24.53 million with a market value of $$1.81 billion.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LaRossa Ralph A, the company’s Chair, President and CEO. SEC filings show that LaRossa Ralph A sold 1,378 shares of the company’s common stock on May 01 ’25 at a price of $79.26 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 01 ’25 that LaRossa Ralph A (Chair, President and CEO) sold a total of 1,378 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 01 ’25 and was made at $82.88 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the PEG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03 ’25, LaRossa Ralph A (Chair, President and CEO) disposed off 1,378 shares at an average price of $81.65 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 223,048 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG).