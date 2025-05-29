Redwire Corporation (RDW) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) is -5.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.84 and a high of $26.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RDW stock was last observed hovering at around $15.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.44%.

Currently trading at $15.49, the stock is 27.67% and 43.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.03 million and changing -2.76% at the moment leaves the stock 32.16% off its SMA200. RDW registered 224.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 32.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.7986 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.72045.

The stock witnessed a 38.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.83%, and is 26.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.05% over the week and 7.09% over the month.

Redwire Corporation (RDW) has around 750 employees, a market worth around $1.19B and $277.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 83.28. Profit margin for the company is -54.27%. Distance from 52-week low is 220.04% and -41.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-80.89%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 95.49% this year

202.0 institutions hold shares in Redwire Corporation (RDW), with institutional investors hold 74.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 76.35M, and float is at 26.01M with Short Float at 25.79%. Institutions hold 72.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 1.45 million shares valued at $$10.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.204 of the RDW Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 1.19 million shares valued at $$8.53 million to account for 1.8097 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BARCLAYS PLC which holds 0.76 million shares representing 1.1541 and valued at over $$5.44 million, while INVESCO LTD. holds 0.9028 of the shares totaling 0.59 million with a market value of $$4.25 million.

Redwire Corporation (RDW) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Baliff Jonathan, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Baliff Jonathan bought 2,170 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 19 ’25 at a price of $11.38 per share for a total of $24684.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.03 million shares.

Redwire Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 ’25 that Isham Joanne O’Rourke (Director) bought a total of 4,578 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 ’25 and was made at $11.02 per share for $50451.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 83595.0 shares of the RDW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13 ’25, Cannito Peter Anthony Jr (Chairman and CEO) acquired 10,683 shares at an average price of $9.36 for $99992.0. The insider now directly holds 466,180 shares of Redwire Corporation (RDW).