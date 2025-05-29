rts logo

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE: REXR) is -7.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.68 and a high of $52.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The REXR stock was last observed hovering at around $35.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49%.

Currently trading at $35.90, the stock is 3.59% and 1.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.51 million and changing 1.38% at the moment leaves the stock -13.98% off its SMA200. REXR registered -18.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.3214 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.7363.

The stock witnessed a 7.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.25%, and is 2.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.72% over the week and 1.80% over the month.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) has around 271 employees, a market worth around $8.50B and $971.53M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.17 and Fwd P/E is 32.24. Profit margin for the company is 28.06%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.96% and -31.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.33%).

with sales reaching $251.92M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.43% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.99% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.04% in year-over-year returns.

610.0 institutions hold shares in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR), with institutional investors hold 115.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 236.69M, and float is at 236.19M with Short Float at 3.70%. Institutions hold 115.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 29.42 million shares valued at $$1.31 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.5353 of the REXR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 27.48 million shares valued at $$1.23 billion to account for 12.6412 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ which holds 26.8 million shares representing 12.3271 and valued at over $$1.19 billion, while CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS holds 9.6293 of the shares totaling 20.93 million with a market value of $$933.36 million.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CLARK LAURA E, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that CLARK LAURA E sold 14,185 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 10 ’24 at a price of $50.15 per share for a total of $0.71 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 26 ’24, Schwimmer Howard (Co-CEO, Co-President) disposed off 30,358 shares at an average price of $48.86 for $1.48 million. The insider now directly holds 50,673 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR).

