Salesforce Inc (CRM) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Salesforce Inc (NYSE: CRM) is -17.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $212.00 and a high of $369.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CRM stock was last observed hovering at around $277.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.16%.

Currently trading at $276.03, the stock is -1.61% and 2.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.02 million and changing -0.42% at the moment leaves the stock -6.62% off its SMA200. CRM registered -0.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $270.0846 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $295.58716.

The stock witnessed a 3.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.18%, and is -4.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.23% over the week and 1.71% over the month.

Salesforce Inc (CRM) has around 76453 employees, a market worth around $264.84B and $37.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.39 and Fwd P/E is 21.97. Profit margin for the company is 16.35%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.20% and -25.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.57%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 9.59% this year

3950.0 institutions hold shares in Salesforce Inc (CRM), with institutional investors hold 85.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 962.00M, and float is at 934.59M with Short Float at 1.43%. Institutions hold 83.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 86.27 million shares valued at $$22.18 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.9488 of the CRM Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 74.58 million shares valued at $$19.17 billion to account for 7.7362 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 48.14 million shares representing 4.9941 and valued at over $$12.38 billion, while FMR LLC holds 3.1459 of the shares totaling 30.33 million with a market value of $$7.8 billion.

Salesforce Inc (CRM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Niles Sabastian, the company’s President and CLO. SEC filings show that Niles Sabastian sold 547 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 ’25 at a price of $272.75 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1948.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23 ’25, Niles Sabastian (President and CLO) disposed off 933 shares at an average price of $279.44 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 2,495 shares of Salesforce Inc (CRM).