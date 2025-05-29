Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) Volatility At 3.48%, Should You Add A Position?

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: SHLS) is -18.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.71 and a high of $8.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SHLS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23%.

Currently trading at $4.49, the stock is -3.99% and 15.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.0 million and changing -4.87% at the moment leaves the stock -4.64% off its SMA200. SHLS registered -41.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.8912 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.70855.

The stock witnessed a 20.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.87%, and is -6.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.48% over the week and 8.75% over the month.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) has around 1290 employees, a market worth around $750.62M and $388.76M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.73 and Fwd P/E is 9.70. Profit margin for the company is 4.91%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.68% and -47.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.72%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 7.33% this year

323.0 institutions hold shares in Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS), with institutional investors hold 117.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 167.17M, and float is at 164.13M with Short Float at 9.69%. Institutions hold 116.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 23.13 million shares valued at $$144.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.6045 of the SHLS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 16.48 million shares valued at $$102.81 million to account for 9.6926 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP which holds 11.44 million shares representing 6.7302 and valued at over $$71.39 million, while JOHO CAPITAL LLC holds 5.6724 of the shares totaling 9.64 million with a market value of $$60.17 million.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bardos Dominic, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Bardos Dominic bought 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 ’25 at a price of $2.80 per share for a total of $98000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.42 million shares.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 ’25 that Lund Inez (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 1,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 ’25 and was made at $2.92 per share for $5548.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 61134.0 shares of the SHLS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10 ’25, TOLNAR JEFFERY (President) disposed off 2,700 shares at an average price of $2.88 for $7776.0. The insider now directly holds 253,426 shares of Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS).