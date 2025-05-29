Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (AMEX: PHYS) is 25.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.80 and a high of $26.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PHYS stock was last observed hovering at around $25.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05%.

Currently trading at $25.19, the stock is 0.53% and 2.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.74 million and changing -0.20% at the moment leaves the stock 15.80% off its SMA200. PHYS registered 39.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.6026 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.75255.

The stock witnessed a -1.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.17%, and is 0.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.58% over the week and 1.83% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 41.52% and -4.44% from its 52-week high.

579.0 institutions hold shares in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS), with institutional investors hold 27.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 465.71M, and float is at 465.42M with Short Float at 0.13%. Institutions hold 27.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MORGAN STANLEY with over 6.93 million shares valued at $$125.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.7482 of the PHYS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC. with 6.92 million shares valued at $$124.91 million to account for 1.7448 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CENTRAL TRUST CO which holds 6.3 million shares representing 1.5897 and valued at over $$113.81 million, while ROYAL BANK OF CANADA holds 1.5819 of the shares totaling 6.27 million with a market value of $$113.26 million.