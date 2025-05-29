Suncor Energy, Inc (SU) Volatility At 0.91%, Should You Add A Position?

Suncor Energy, Inc (NYSE: SU) is -0.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.79 and a high of $41.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SU stock was last observed hovering at around $35.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.39%.

Currently trading at $35.33, the stock is -0.25% and -1.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.01 million and changing -1.09% at the moment leaves the stock -6.47% off its SMA200. SU registered -11.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.7118 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.77275.

The stock witnessed a -1.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.61%, and is 0.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.91% over the week and 1.54% over the month.

Suncor Energy, Inc (SU) has around 15010 employees, a market worth around $43.37B and $36.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.18 and Fwd P/E is 11.79. Profit margin for the company is 12.05%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.75% and -15.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.89%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.34% this year

957.0 institutions hold shares in Suncor Energy, Inc (SU), with institutional investors hold 73.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.23B, and float is at 1.23B with Short Float at 0.67%. Institutions hold 73.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with over 63.81 million shares valued at $$2.43 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 4.9738 of the SU Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is SANDERS CAPITAL, LLC with 57.92 million shares valued at $$2.21 billion to account for 4.5142 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P. which holds 52.67 million shares representing 4.1053 and valued at over $$2.01 billion, while VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 4.0356 of the shares totaling 51.78 million with a market value of $$1.97 billion.