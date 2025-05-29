Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNDX) is -23.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.58 and a high of $25.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SNDX stock was last observed hovering at around $9.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19%.

Currently trading at $10.12, the stock is -6.86% and -14.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.82 million and changing 1.91% at the moment leaves the stock -34.65% off its SMA200. SNDX registered -49.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.8077 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.48535.

The stock witnessed a -24.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.00%, and is -4.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.37% over the week and 7.74% over the month.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) has around 270 employees, a market worth around $870.80M and $43.72M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -757.52%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.95% and -59.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-60.64%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.37% this year

298.0 institutions hold shares in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX), with institutional investors hold 122.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 86.05M, and float is at 82.47M with Short Float at 26.35%. Institutions hold 120.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 7.91 million shares valued at $$162.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.2721 of the SNDX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with 7.34 million shares valued at $$150.67 million to account for 8.6063 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are KYNAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP which holds 5.72 million shares representing 6.7101 and valued at over $$117.47 million, while VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 5.6254 of the shares totaling 4.8 million with a market value of $$98.48 million.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Botwood Nicholas A.J., the company’s Head of R&D, CMO. SEC filings show that Botwood Nicholas A.J. bought 11,765 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 ’25 at a price of $8.99 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35165.0 shares.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 ’25 that Huber Martin H. Jr. (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 ’25 and was made at $8.99 per share for $44950.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 79000.0 shares of the SNDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19 ’25, Katkin Keith (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $9.11 for $91120.0. The insider now directly holds 100,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX).