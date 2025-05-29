Sysco Corp (SYY) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Sysco Corp (NYSE: SYY) is -6.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.12 and a high of $82.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SYY stock was last observed hovering at around $72.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.77%.

Currently trading at $71.51, the stock is -0.03% and -0.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.0 million and changing -1.07% at the moment leaves the stock -4.21% off its SMA200. SYY registered -1.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $71.819 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $74.6492.

The stock witnessed a 1.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.66%, and is -3.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.96% over the week and 1.23% over the month.

Sysco Corp (SYY) has around 76000 employees, a market worth around $34.66B and $80.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.50 and Fwd P/E is 15.35. Profit margin for the company is 2.36%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.54% and -13.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.59%).

with sales reaching $21.01B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.48% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.07% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.22% in year-over-year returns.

1946.0 institutions hold shares in Sysco Corp (SYY), with institutional investors hold 89.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 484.75M, and float is at 483.27M with Short Float at 3.30%. Institutions hold 89.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 54.57 million shares valued at $$3.9 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.005 of the SYY Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 37.1 million shares valued at $$2.65 billion to account for 7.4822 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 24.57 million shares representing 4.9555 and valued at over $$1.75 billion, while INVESCO LTD. holds 2.9076 of the shares totaling 14.42 million with a market value of $$1.03 billion.

Sysco Corp (SYY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Talton Sheila, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Talton Sheila sold 356 shares of the company’s common stock on May 01 ’25 at a price of $70.84 per share for a total of $25228.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12738.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10 ’25, Russell Neil (Former Officer) Proposed Sale 3,795 shares at an average price of $77.50 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Sysco Corp (SYY).