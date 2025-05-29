Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: TSHA) is 41.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.05 and a high of $4.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TSHA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17%.

Currently trading at $2.44, the stock is -0.54% and 28.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.26 million and changing -6.33% at the moment leaves the stock 25.61% off its SMA200. TSHA registered -17.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 11.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8935 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.9425.

The stock witnessed a 35.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.62%, and is -16.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.25% over the week and 8.53% over the month.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) has around 73 employees, a market worth around $523.77M and $7.22M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1201.08%. Distance from 52-week low is 132.38% and -43.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-75.53%).

with sales reaching $1.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.82% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.26% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 44.33% in year-over-year returns.

166.0 institutions hold shares in Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA), with institutional investors hold 95.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 205.05M, and float is at 176.26M with Short Float at 14.89%. Institutions hold 78.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR LLC with over 21.21 million shares valued at $$47.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.1103 of the TSHA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with 18.8 million shares valued at $$42.11 million to account for 8.075 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC which holds 18.65 million shares representing 8.0104 and valued at over $$41.78 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 5.0435 of the shares totaling 11.74 million with a market value of $$26.3 million.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Manning Paul B, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Manning Paul B bought 1,333,333 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 27 ’24 at a price of $2.25 per share for a total of $3.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.33 million shares.