Toast Inc (TOST) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Toast Inc (NYSE: TOST) is 15.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.32 and a high of $45.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TOST stock was last observed hovering at around $42.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.62%.

Currently trading at $42.12, the stock is 3.40% and 14.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.01 million and changing -1.45% at the moment leaves the stock 22.08% off its SMA200. TOST registered 65.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.903 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.50095.

The stock witnessed a 17.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.90%, and is -4.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.84% over the week and 3.08% over the month.

Toast Inc (TOST) has around 5700 employees, a market worth around $24.37B and $5.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 179.62 and Fwd P/E is 37.79. Profit margin for the company is 3.04%. Distance from 52-week low is 97.56% and -7.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.38%).

with sales reaching $1.52B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 66.84% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.45% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.64% in year-over-year returns.

898.0 institutions hold shares in Toast Inc (TOST), with institutional investors hold 102.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 496.00M, and float is at 449.15M with Short Float at 7.08%. Institutions hold 93.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with over 38.2 million shares valued at $$984.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.871 of the TOST Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 37.73 million shares valued at $$972.26 million to account for 6.7857 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ which holds 28.34 million shares representing 5.0971 and valued at over $$730.33 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 4.3968 of the shares totaling 24.45 million with a market value of $$629.98 million.

Toast Inc (TOST) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BELL PAUL D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BELL PAUL D sold 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 ’25 at a price of $45.13 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Toast Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 14 ’25 that Comparato Christopher P (Director) sold a total of 70,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 14 ’25 and was made at $44.74 per share for $3.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the TOST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15 ’25, BELL PAUL D (Director) Proposed Sale 11,000 shares at an average price of $45.13 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Toast Inc (TOST).