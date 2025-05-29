Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TCOM) is -8.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.23 and a high of $77.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TCOM stock was last observed hovering at around $61.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.42%.

Currently trading at $63.17, the stock is 0.63% and 3.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.67 million and changing 2.30% at the moment leaves the stock 3.22% off its SMA200. TCOM registered 21.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $60.7962 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $61.1996.

The stock witnessed a 7.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.78%, and is -0.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.12% over the week and 2.41% over the month.

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) has around 41073 employees, a market worth around $41.27B and $7.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.46 and Fwd P/E is 15.47. Profit margin for the company is 30.86%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.24% and -18.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.30%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.32% this year

641.0 institutions hold shares in Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM), with institutional investors hold 41.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 653.27M, and float is at 651.69M with Short Float at 1.73%. Institutions hold 41.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with over 49.9 million shares valued at $$2.35 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.2511 of the TCOM Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is MORGAN STANLEY with 23.78 million shares valued at $$1.12 billion to account for 3.4557 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP which holds 11.72 million shares representing 1.7027 and valued at over $$550.69 million, while FIL LTD holds 1.2781 of the shares totaling 8.8 million with a market value of $$413.38 million.

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 26 ’24, Fan Min (Director) Proposed Sale 260,000 shares at an average price of $51.08 for $13.28 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM).