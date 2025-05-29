TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP) Volatility At 2.43%, Should You Add A Position?

TripAdvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) is -1.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.43 and a high of $18.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TRIP stock was last observed hovering at around $14.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25%.

Currently trading at $14.58, the stock is 2.49% and 7.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.85 million and changing 1.74% at the moment leaves the stock 0.14% off its SMA200. TRIP registered -17.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.5226 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.55915.

The stock witnessed a 13.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.21%, and is -0.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.43% over the week and 3.84% over the month.

TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP) has around 2860 employees, a market worth around $1.91B and $1.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.99 and Fwd P/E is 8.69. Profit margin for the company is 2.88%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.79% and -22.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 8.54% this year

411.0 institutions hold shares in TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP), with institutional investors hold 105.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 129.01M, and float is at 109.73M with Short Float at 8.79%. Institutions hold 104.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 13.06 million shares valued at $$232.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.3802 of the TRIP Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 12.91 million shares valued at $$229.85 million to account for 9.2691 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FIL LTD which holds 4.98 million shares representing 3.5793 and valued at over $$88.76 million, while BOSTON PARTNERS holds 3.4785 of the shares totaling 4.84 million with a market value of $$86.27 million.

TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ambeskovic Almir, the company’s CEO, TheFork. SEC filings show that Ambeskovic Almir sold 16,643 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 ’25 at a price of $15.33 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15931.0 shares.