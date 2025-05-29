TXNM Energy Inc (TXNM) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

TXNM Energy Inc (NYSE: TXNM) is 14.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.56 and a high of $57.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TXNM stock was last observed hovering at around $56.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.39%.

Currently trading at $56.51, the stock is 4.20% and 5.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.77 million and changing -0.69% at the moment leaves the stock 17.76% off its SMA200. TXNM registered 53.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $53.438 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.98855.

The stock witnessed a 5.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.32%, and is 0.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.55% over the week and 1.66% over the month.

TXNM Energy Inc (TXNM) has around 1600 employees, a market worth around $5.24B and $2.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.13 and Fwd P/E is 18.70. Profit margin for the company is 10.11%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.91% and -1.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.77%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 0.17% this year

442.0 institutions hold shares in TXNM Energy Inc (TXNM), with institutional investors hold 116.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 92.66M, and float is at 91.40M with Short Float at 4.82%. Institutions hold 115.15% of the Float.

TXNM Energy Inc (TXNM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BECKER NORMAN P., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BECKER NORMAN P. sold 2,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 21 ’24 at a price of $48.42 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25378.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18 ’24, PATRICK APODACA (Officer) Proposed Sale 5,749 shares at an average price of $47.50 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds shares of TXNM Energy Inc (TXNM).