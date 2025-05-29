rts logo

Tyson Foods, Inc (TSN) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Tyson Foods, Inc (NYSE: TSN) is -3.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.61 and a high of $66.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TSN stock was last observed hovering at around $55.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.46%.

Currently trading at $55.36, the stock is -2.02% and -6.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.33 million and changing -0.82% at the moment leaves the stock -7.61% off its SMA200. TSN registered -8.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $59.1916 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $59.9174.

The stock witnessed a -7.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.19%, and is -2.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.90% over the week and 2.15% over the month.

Tyson Foods, Inc (TSN) has around 138000 employees, a market worth around $19.33B and $53.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.09 and Fwd P/E is 13.59. Profit margin for the company is 1.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.26% and -17.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.44%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 24.20% this year

1167.0 institutions hold shares in Tyson Foods, Inc (TSN), with institutional investors hold 89.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 286.23M, and float is at 278.70M with Short Float at 2.63%. Institutions hold 87.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 35.21 million shares valued at $$2.01 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.8901 of the TSN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 24.5 million shares valued at $$1.4 billion to account for 6.8824 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP which holds 14.08 million shares representing 3.9545 and valued at over $$804.42 million, while PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ holds 3.8212 of the shares totaling 13.6 million with a market value of $$777.31 million.

Tyson Foods, Inc (TSN) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21 ’24, White Noel W (Director) disposed off 171,057 shares at an average price of $63.70 for $10.9 million. The insider now directly holds 36,179 shares of Tyson Foods, Inc (TSN).

