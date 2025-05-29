UBS Group AG (UBS) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) is 5.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.34 and a high of $35.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UBS stock was last observed hovering at around $32.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.45%.

Currently trading at $31.59, the stock is -0.53% and 3.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.01 million and changing -1.40% at the moment leaves the stock 1.34% off its SMA200. UBS registered 6.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.6776 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.59505.

The stock witnessed a 4.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.25%, and is -2.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.18% over the week and 1.55% over the month.

UBS Group AG (UBS) has around 108648 employees, a market worth around $96.90B and $83.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.02 and Fwd P/E is 10.78. Profit margin for the company is 5.99%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.65% and -10.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.21%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 33.85% this year

The shares outstanding are 3.19B, and float is at 2.84B with Short Float at 0.33%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is NORGES BANK with over 168.29 million shares valued at $$4.95 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 5.2383 of the UBS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is UBS GROUP AG with 156.59 million shares valued at $$4.63 billion to account for 4.8742 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 124.94 million shares representing 3.8891 and valued at over $$3.69 billion, while MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ holds 3.0543 of the shares totaling 98.12 million with a market value of $$2.9 billion.

UBS Group AG (UBS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by UBS Group AG, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that UBS Group AG sold 100 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 ’25 at a price of $7.68 per share for a total of $768.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9501.0 shares.

UBS Group AG disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 27 ’24 that UBS Group AG (10% Owner) bought a total of 3,715 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 27 ’24 and was made at $0.55 per share for $2052.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the UBS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 08 ’24, UBS Group AG (10% Owner) acquired 105 shares at an average price of $4.53 for $476.0. The insider now directly holds 25,379 shares of UBS Group AG (UBS).