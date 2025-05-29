Union Pacific Corp (UNP) Volatility At 0.83%, Should You Add A Position?

Union Pacific Corp (NYSE: UNP) is -2.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $204.66 and a high of $258.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UNP stock was last observed hovering at around $224.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.17%.

Currently trading at $222.18, the stock is -0.09% and -0.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.07 million and changing -0.97% at the moment leaves the stock -6.13% off its SMA200. UNP registered -4.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $223.6672 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $236.6894.

The stock witnessed a 4.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.49%, and is -2.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.83% over the week and 1.80% over the month.

Union Pacific Corp (UNP) has around 30336 employees, a market worth around $132.75B and $24.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.02 and Fwd P/E is 17.36. Profit margin for the company is 27.77%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.56% and -13.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.20%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 3.80% this year

3348.0 institutions hold shares in Union Pacific Corp (UNP), with institutional investors hold 83.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 598.99M, and float is at 595.80M with Short Float at 1.09%. Institutions hold 83.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 58.38 million shares valued at $$13.21 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.5795 of the UNP Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 42.8 million shares valued at $$9.68 billion to account for 7.0235 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 24.57 million shares representing 4.0319 and valued at over $$5.56 billion, while BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ holds 2.1799 of the shares totaling 13.28 million with a market value of $$3.01 billion.

Union Pacific Corp (UNP) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Richardson Craig V, the company’s EVP CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER & CORP. SEC filings show that Richardson Craig V sold 6,495 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 27 ’25 at a price of $252.00 per share for a total of $1.64 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26319.0 shares.

Union Pacific Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 24 ’25 that Whited Elizabeth F (PRESIDENT) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 24 ’25 and was made at $250.00 per share for $1.88 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 64960.0 shares of the UNP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 27 ’25, CRAIG V RICHARDSON (Officer) Proposed Sale 6,495 shares at an average price of $252.00 for $1.64 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Union Pacific Corp (UNP).