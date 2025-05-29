UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) is -28.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.88 and a high of $9.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UWMC stock was last observed hovering at around $4.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09%.

Currently trading at $4.19, the stock is -2.15% and -12.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.19 million and changing 2.20% at the moment leaves the stock -34.70% off its SMA200. UWMC registered -39.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.7706 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.4163.

The stock witnessed a -8.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.42%, and is -1.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.99% over the week and 4.44% over the month.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) has around 9100 employees, a market worth around $6.70B and $2.46B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.70. Profit margin for the company is -0.33%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.85% and -56.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.11%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 53.82% this year

305.0 institutions hold shares in UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC), with institutional investors hold 74.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 200.78M, and float is at 140.46M with Short Float at 14.85%. Institutions hold 60.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 8.61 million shares valued at $$59.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.0255 of the UWMC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FMR LLC with 8.21 million shares valued at $$56.88 million to account for 8.6046 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PLATINUM EQUITY, LLC which holds 4.89 million shares representing 5.1308 and valued at over $$33.92 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 5.0552 of the shares totaling 4.82 million with a market value of $$33.42 million.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mat Ishbia, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Mat Ishbia sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 16 ’24 at a price of $8.45 per share for a total of $10.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

UWM Holdings Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 13 ’24 that Mat Ishbia (President and CEO) sold a total of 10,842,012 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 13 ’24 and was made at $8.45 per share for $91.62 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the UWMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 30 ’24, Mat Ishbia (President and CEO) disposed off 5,000,000 shares at an average price of $9.11 for $45.55 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC).