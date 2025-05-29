WANG & LEE Group Inc (WLGS) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

WANG & LEE Group Inc (NASDAQ: WLGS) is -87.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.15 and a high of $9.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WLGS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.22, the stock is 1.40% and -64.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing -8.83% at the moment leaves the stock -91.34% off its SMA200. WLGS registered -59.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -94.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.63682 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.57508.

The stock witnessed a 23.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -95.82%, and is -10.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.84% over the week and 11.82% over the month.

WANG & LEE Group Inc (WLGS) has around 10 employees, a market worth around $4.72M and $0.51M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -64.43%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.67% and -97.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-63.90%).

9.0 institutions hold shares in WANG & LEE Group Inc (WLGS), with institutional investors hold 25.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.36M, and float is at 6.53M with Short Float at 41.58%. Institutions hold 10.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with over 39460.0 shares valued at $$25649.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.2614 of the WLGS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is HRT FINANCIAL LP with 11469.0 shares valued at $$7000.0 to account for 0.076 of the shares outstanding.