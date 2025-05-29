Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: WBD) is -5.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.64 and a high of $12.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WBD stock was last observed hovering at around $9.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47%.

Currently trading at $10.02, the stock is 11.44% and 9.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 59.13 million and changing 4.92% at the moment leaves the stock 8.23% off its SMA200. WBD registered 30.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.156 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.2581.

The stock witnessed a 15.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.57%, and is 8.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.00% over the week and 2.44% over the month.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD) has around 35000 employees, a market worth around $24.79B and $38.32B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -28.18%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.90% and -21.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.77%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 92.17% this year

1559.0 institutions hold shares in Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD), with institutional investors hold 78.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.47B, and float is at 2.23B with Short Float at 4.78%. Institutions hold 70.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 248.57 million shares valued at $$1.85 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.1416 of the WBD Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 165.19 million shares valued at $$1.23 billion to account for 6.7397 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 145.39 million shares representing 5.9318 and valued at over $$1.08 billion, while HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P holds 4.2648 of the shares totaling 104.53 million with a market value of $$777.71 million.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD) Insider Activity

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 ’25 that Di Piazza Samuel A Jr. (Director) bought a total of 17,346 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 ’25 and was made at $11.41 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the WBD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13 ’24, Savalle Sims (Officer) Proposed Sale 145,733 shares at an average price of $12.32 for $1.8 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD).