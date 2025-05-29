Which institution holds the most shares in American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) is -34.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.50 and a high of $19.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AAL stock was last observed hovering at around $11.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21%.

Currently trading at $11.43, the stock is 1.99% and 7.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 61.42 million and changing -1.80% at the moment leaves the stock -12.88% off its SMA200. AAL registered -17.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.6112 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.12025.

The stock witnessed a 16.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.70%, and is -1.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.81% over the week and 2.80% over the month.

American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) has around 133300 employees, a market worth around $7.54B and $54.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.20 and Fwd P/E is 5.57. Profit margin for the company is 1.26%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.47% and -40.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.61%).

with sales reaching $14.27B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -51.41% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.42% in year-over-year returns.

747.0 institutions hold shares in American Airlines Group Inc (AAL), with institutional investors hold 68.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 659.48M, and float is at 649.21M with Short Float at 10.39%. Institutions hold 67.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 74.07 million shares valued at $$839.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.2743 of the AAL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with 56.88 million shares valued at $$644.47 million to account for 8.6582 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 40.49 million shares representing 6.1631 and valued at over $$458.75 million, while SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP holds 4.7696 of the shares totaling 31.33 million with a market value of $$355.02 million.

American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Owens Angela, the company’s SVP Corporate Controller. SEC filings show that Owens Angela sold 51,906 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 27 ’25 at a price of $17.15 per share for a total of $0.89 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 27 ’24, Isom Robert D Jr (CEO and President) disposed off 102,441 shares at an average price of $17.21 for $1.76 million. The insider now directly holds 2,967,984 shares of American Airlines Group Inc (AAL).