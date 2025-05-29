Which institution holds the most shares in Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE: ACHR) is 12.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.82 and a high of $13.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACHR stock was last observed hovering at around $10.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $10.95, the stock is 7.57% and 26.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 36.19 million and changing 0.27% at the moment leaves the stock 60.90% off its SMA200. ACHR registered 233.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 89.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.6564 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.8056.

The stock witnessed a 28.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.37%, and is -3.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.11% over the week and 7.28% over the month.

Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) has around 1148 employees, a market worth around $6.01B and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 288.22% and -21.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-47.32%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 34.43% this year

470.0 institutions hold shares in Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR), with institutional investors hold 49.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 548.88M, and float is at 412.00M with Short Float at 15.60%. Institutions hold 39.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with over 25.46 million shares valued at $$89.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.6203 of the ACHR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 19.61 million shares valued at $$69.04 million to account for 5.8709 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 12.07 million shares representing 3.6136 and valued at over $$42.49 million, while VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 3.3442 of the shares totaling 11.17 million with a market value of $$39.33 million.

Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Muniz Thomas Paul, the company’s CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER. SEC filings show that Muniz Thomas Paul sold 80,919 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 ’25 at a price of $12.99 per share for a total of $1.05 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.25 million shares.

Archer Aviation Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 ’25 that Perkins Tosha (CHIEF PEOPLE PARTNERSHIPS OFF.) sold a total of 40,186 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 ’25 and was made at $12.99 per share for $0.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the ACHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16 ’25, Mesler Mark (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) disposed off 50,775 shares at an average price of $12.99 for $0.66 million. The insider now directly holds 711,525 shares of Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR).