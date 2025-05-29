rts logo

Which institution holds the most shares in Chevron Corp (CVX)

Chevron Corp (NYSE: CVX) is -6.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $132.04 and a high of $168.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CVX stock was last observed hovering at around $137.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.81%.

Currently trading at $136.02, the stock is -1.44% and -6.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.86 million and changing -1.31% at the moment leaves the stock -9.26% off its SMA200. CVX registered -13.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $144.9936 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $149.9071.

The stock witnessed a -2.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.32%, and is -0.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.08% over the week and 1.32% over the month.

Chevron Corp (CVX) has around 45298 employees, a market worth around $237.54B and $192.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.59 and Fwd P/E is 14.13. Profit margin for the company is 8.11%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.01% and -19.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.96%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.63% this year

4516.0 institutions hold shares in Chevron Corp (CVX), with institutional investors hold 75.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.75B, and float is at 1.75B with Short Float at 3.85%. Institutions hold 70.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 158.7 million shares valued at $$24.82 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.6918 of the CVX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is STATE STREET CORP with 158.23 million shares valued at $$24.75 billion to account for 8.6662 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 127.83 million shares representing 7.0014 and valued at over $$20.0 billion, while BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC holds 6.4962 of the shares totaling 118.61 million with a market value of $$18.55 billion.

Chevron Corp (CVX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GUSTAVSON JEFF B, the company’s Vice President. SEC filings show that GUSTAVSON JEFF B sold 9,325 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 07 ’25 at a price of $152.50 per share for a total of $1.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1057.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 14 ’24, Wirth Michael K (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 164,600 shares at an average price of $160.13 for $26.36 million. The insider now directly holds 4,280 shares of Chevron Corp (CVX).

