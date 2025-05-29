Which institution holds the most shares in Cisco Systems, Inc (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) is 6.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.50 and a high of $66.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CSCO stock was last observed hovering at around $63.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41%.

Currently trading at $63.34, the stock is 3.03% and 6.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.73 million and changing -0.64% at the moment leaves the stock 10.06% off its SMA200. CSCO registered 35.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 10.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $59.4606 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $57.55285.

The stock witnessed a 11.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.15%, and is -0.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.74% over the week and 1.40% over the month.

Cisco Systems, Inc (CSCO) has around 90400 employees, a market worth around $250.83B and $55.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.96 and Fwd P/E is 15.77. Profit margin for the company is 17.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.34% and -4.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.01%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 1.57% this year

4264.0 institutions hold shares in Cisco Systems, Inc (CSCO), with institutional investors hold 81.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.96B, and float is at 3.95B with Short Float at 1.46%. Institutions hold 81.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 386.35 million shares valued at $$18.36 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.6155 of the CSCO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 354.83 million shares valued at $$16.86 billion to account for 8.8311 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 190.25 million shares representing 4.7349 and valued at over $$9.04 billion, while GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 2.3486 of the shares totaling 94.37 million with a market value of $$4.47 billion.

Cisco Systems, Inc (CSCO) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16 ’25, Patel Jeetendra I (President and CPO) disposed off 9,961 shares at an average price of $63.97 for $0.64 million. The insider now directly holds 257,162 shares of Cisco Systems, Inc (CSCO).