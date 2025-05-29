Which institution holds the most shares in Citigroup Inc (C)

Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) is 6.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.51 and a high of $84.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The C stock was last observed hovering at around $75.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.44%.

Currently trading at $75.03, the stock is 2.78% and 8.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.94 million and changing -0.58% at the moment leaves the stock 8.63% off its SMA200. C registered 19.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $69.3824 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $69.06745.

The stock witnessed a 9.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.11%, and is -1.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.79% over the week and 1.81% over the month.

Citigroup Inc (C) has around 229000 employees, a market worth around $140.14B and $168.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.85 and Fwd P/E is 8.01. Profit margin for the company is 7.21%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.22% and -11.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.38%).

with sales reaching $20.75B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.34% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.17% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.05% in year-over-year returns.

2632.0 institutions hold shares in Citigroup Inc (C), with institutional investors hold 79.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.87B, and float is at 1.86B with Short Float at 1.90%. Institutions hold 79.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 167.92 million shares valued at $$10.66 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.802 of the C Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 159.57 million shares valued at $$10.13 billion to account for 8.3647 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 82.2 million shares representing 4.3089 and valued at over $$5.22 billion, while BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC holds 2.8959 of the shares totaling 55.24 million with a market value of $$3.51 billion.

Citigroup Inc (C) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DUGAN JOHN CUNNINGHAM, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DUGAN JOHN CUNNINGHAM sold 4,417 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 30 ’25 at a price of $68.26 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13048.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 13 ’25, Wechter Sara (Chief Human Resources Officer) disposed off 15,125 shares at an average price of $81.01 for $1.23 million. The insider now directly holds 109,780 shares of Citigroup Inc (C).