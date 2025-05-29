Which institution holds the most shares in Confluent Inc (CFLT)

Confluent Inc (NASDAQ: CFLT) is -19.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.79 and a high of $37.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CFLT stock was last observed hovering at around $22.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11%.

Currently trading at $22.64, the stock is 4.64% and 0.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.26 million and changing -0.48% at the moment leaves the stock -10.61% off its SMA200. CFLT registered -26.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.6361 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.32765.

The stock witnessed a -6.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.47%, and is 3.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.52% over the week and 5.52% over the month.

Confluent Inc (CFLT) has around 3060 employees, a market worth around $7.71B and $1.02B in sales. Fwd P/E is 47.58. Profit margin for the company is -31.42%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.26% and -40.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.04%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 25.73% this year

564.0 institutions hold shares in Confluent Inc (CFLT), with institutional investors hold 94.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 285.23M, and float is at 269.22M with Short Float at 7.03%. Institutions hold 90.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 31.11 million shares valued at $$918.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.7395 of the CFLT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with 23.51 million shares valued at $$694.19 million to account for 7.3597 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 22.07 million shares representing 6.9102 and valued at over $$651.79 million, while PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ holds 5.3077 of the shares totaling 16.95 million with a market value of $$500.64 million.

Confluent Inc (CFLT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mac Ban Ryan Norris, the company’s Chief Revenue Officer. SEC filings show that Mac Ban Ryan Norris sold 14,460 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 ’25 at a price of $21.21 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.41 million shares.

Confluent Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 ’25 that Mac Ban Ryan Norris (Chief Revenue Officer) sold a total of 9,476 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 ’25 and was made at $21.83 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.43 million shares of the CFLT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 20 ’25, Sivaram Rohan (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) disposed off 27,710 shares at an average price of $21.83 for $0.6 million. The insider now directly holds 673,693 shares of Confluent Inc (CFLT).