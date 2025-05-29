Which institution holds the most shares in Currenc Group Inc (CURR)

Currenc Group Inc (NASDAQ: CURR) is -71.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.44 and a high of $13.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CURR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $0.52, the stock is -46.60% and -60.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.49 million and changing 6.69% at the moment leaves the stock -80.16% off its SMA200. CURR registered -95.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -72.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.329 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8937771.

The stock witnessed a -64.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -74.51%, and is -19.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.46% over the week and 7.44% over the month.

Currenc Group Inc (CURR) has around 333 employees, a market worth around $24.20M and $32.38M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -114.66%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.30% and -96.17% from its 52-week high.

with sales reaching $10.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 79.61% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.97% year-over-year.

The shares outstanding are 46.53M, and float is at 18.91M with Short Float at 0.32%.