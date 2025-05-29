Which institution holds the most shares in E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO)

E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE: ETWO) is 20.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.75 and a high of $4.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ETWO stock was last observed hovering at around $3.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $3.20, the stock is 22.98% and 39.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 27.56 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 7.20% off its SMA200. ETWO registered -34.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.985.

The stock witnessed a 53.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.02%, and is 18.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.56% over the week and 7.37% over the month.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) has around 3873 employees, a market worth around $1.10B and $607.69M in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.82. Profit margin for the company is -108.58%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.86% and -34.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.91%).

with sales reaching $148.92M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.78% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.16% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.48% in year-over-year returns.

186.0 institutions hold shares in E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO), with institutional investors hold 111.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 309.92M, and float is at 236.62M with Short Float at 2.72%. Institutions hold 106.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC with over 49.83 million shares valued at $$223.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.2458 of the ETWO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FRANCISCO PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP with 38.7 million shares valued at $$173.76 million to account for 12.6169 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC which holds 30.61 million shares representing 9.9787 and valued at over $$137.43 million, while TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD holds 9.5354 of the shares totaling 29.25 million with a market value of $$131.32 million.