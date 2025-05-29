Which institution holds the most shares in Halliburton Co (HAL)

Halliburton Co (NYSE: HAL) is -26.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.72 and a high of $37.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HAL stock was last observed hovering at around $19.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11%.

Currently trading at $19.86, the stock is -2.32% and -8.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20.21 million and changing -0.55% at the moment leaves the stock -25.94% off its SMA200. HAL registered -44.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.7682 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.81675.

The stock witnessed a -3.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.38%, and is -3.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.42% over the week and 2.25% over the month.

Halliburton Co (HAL) has around 48000 employees, a market worth around $17.07B and $22.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.32 and Fwd P/E is 7.46. Profit margin for the company is 9.31%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.09% and -46.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.47%).

with sales reaching $5.43B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.25% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.86% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.91% in year-over-year returns.

1327.0 institutions hold shares in Halliburton Co (HAL), with institutional investors hold 86.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 861.00M, and float is at 855.51M with Short Float at 3.75%. Institutions hold 85.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with over 120.11 million shares valued at $$4.06 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.5875 of the HAL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 103.62 million shares valued at $$3.5 billion to account for 11.7212 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 73.34 million shares representing 8.2965 and valued at over $$2.48 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 6.5198 of the shares totaling 57.64 million with a market value of $$1.95 billion.

Halliburton Co (HAL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carre Eric, the company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Carre Eric sold 51,179 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 ’25 at a price of $25.00 per share for a total of $1.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14 ’25, Carre Eric (Officer) Proposed Sale 51,179 shares at an average price of $25.00 for $1.28 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Halliburton Co (HAL).