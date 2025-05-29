Which institution holds the most shares in Hologic, Inc (HOLX)

Hologic, Inc (NASDAQ: HOLX) is -11.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.90 and a high of $84.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HOLX stock was last observed hovering at around $62.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.54%.

Currently trading at $63.71, the stock is 12.76% and 9.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.76 million and changing 2.48% at the moment leaves the stock -10.28% off its SMA200. HOLX registered -13.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $58.4172 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $71.0134.

The stock witnessed a 9.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.01%, and is 12.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.69% over the week and 3.93% over the month.

Hologic, Inc (HOLX) has around 7063 employees, a market worth around $14.20B and $4.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.90 and Fwd P/E is 14.12. Profit margin for the company is 13.83%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.76% and -24.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.85%).

with sales reaching $1.01B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.11% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.54% in year-over-year returns.

1100.0 institutions hold shares in Hologic, Inc (HOLX), with institutional investors hold 103.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 222.84M, and float is at 220.84M with Short Float at 3.29%. Institutions hold 102.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 26.77 million shares valued at $$1.99 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.4121 of the HOLX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 23.1 million shares valued at $$1.72 billion to account for 9.8459 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. which holds 22.46 million shares representing 9.5715 and valued at over $$1.67 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.4024 of the shares totaling 10.33 million with a market value of $$766.87 million.

Hologic, Inc (HOLX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Madaus Martin D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Madaus Martin D bought 5,445 shares of the company’s common stock on May 07 ’25 at a price of $55.24 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5445.0 shares.

Hologic, Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 04 ’24 that Mitchell Essex D (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 24,856 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 04 ’24 and was made at $76.34 per share for $1.9 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27957.0 shares of the HOLX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 04 ’24, Mitchell Essex D (Officer) Proposed Sale 24,856 shares at an average price of $76.34 for $1.9 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Hologic, Inc (HOLX).