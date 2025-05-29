Which institution holds the most shares in Huntington Bancshares, Inc (HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc (NASDAQ: HBAN) is -4.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.91 and a high of $18.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HBAN stock was last observed hovering at around $15.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2%.

Currently trading at $15.56, the stock is 0.59% and 5.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.95 million and changing -1.27% at the moment leaves the stock -0.24% off its SMA200. HBAN registered 14.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.6814 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.59805.

The stock witnessed a 6.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.11%, and is -2.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.83% over the week and 1.82% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 12.00 and Fwd P/E is 9.86. Profit margin for the company is 16.05%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.59% and -15.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.98%).

with sales reaching $1.97B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.52% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.43% in year-over-year returns.

1332.0 institutions hold shares in Huntington Bancshares, Inc (HBAN), with institutional investors hold 89.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.46B, and float is at 1.44B with Short Float at 3.44%. Institutions hold 88.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 171.75 million shares valued at $$2.26 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.8352 of the HBAN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 130.34 million shares valued at $$1.72 billion to account for 8.9815 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ which holds 92.39 million shares representing 6.3663 and valued at over $$1.22 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.9637 of the shares totaling 72.03 million with a market value of $$960.36 million.

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wasserman Zachary Jacob, the company’s CFO and Senior Exec. V.P. SEC filings show that Wasserman Zachary Jacob sold 59,060 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 30 ’25 at a price of $14.36 per share for a total of $0.85 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 01 ’25 that Houston Helga (Senior Exec. V. P.) sold a total of 42,345 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 01 ’25 and was made at $14.72 per share for $0.62 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.59 million shares of the HBAN stock.

