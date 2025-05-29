Which institution holds the most shares in Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY)

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) is 8.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.66 and a high of $10.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JOBY stock was last observed hovering at around $6.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.98%.

Currently trading at $8.86, the stock is 28.81% and 37.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 98.05 million and changing 28.78% at the moment leaves the stock 34.81% off its SMA200. JOBY registered 84.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 30.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.4258 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.57215.

The stock witnessed a 37.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.24%, and is 27.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.16% over the week and 6.38% over the month.

Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) has around 2029 employees, a market worth around $7.02B and $0.11M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -536804.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 90.13% and -17.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-67.28%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 23.58% this year

445.0 institutions hold shares in Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY), with institutional investors hold 65.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 789.29M, and float is at 435.01M with Short Float at 13.92%. Institutions hold 41.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is TOYOTA MOTOR CORP/ with over 78.75 million shares valued at $$401.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.4246 of the JOBY Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with 52.87 million shares valued at $$269.63 million to account for 7.6698 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CAPRICORN INVESTMENT GROUP LLC which holds 40.36 million shares representing 5.8551 and valued at over $$184.07 million, while VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 5.6981 of the shares totaling 39.28 million with a market value of $$200.32 million.

Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TOYOTA MOTOR CORP/, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that TOYOTA MOTOR CORP/ bought 49,701,790 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 ’25 at a price of $5.03 per share for a total of $250.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 122.57 million shares.

Joby Aviation Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 23 ’25 that Bowles Gregory (See Remarks) sold a total of 7,754 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 23 ’25 and was made at $6.60 per share for $51176.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the JOBY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23 ’25, GREGORY BOWLES (Officer) Proposed Sale 7,754 shares at an average price of $6.64 for $51487.0. The insider now directly holds shares of Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY).