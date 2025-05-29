Which institution holds the most shares in Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ: LRCX) is 16.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.32 and a high of $113.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LRCX stock was last observed hovering at around $83.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $84.00, the stock is 5.36% and 13.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.43 million and changing 0.07% at the moment leaves the stock 9.05% off its SMA200. LRCX registered -12.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 14.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $73.9208 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $77.0291.

The stock witnessed a 17.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.32%, and is -0.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.24% over the week and 2.51% over the month.

Lam Research Corp (LRCX) has around 17450 employees, a market worth around $107.45B and $17.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.40 and Fwd P/E is 20.88. Profit margin for the company is 27.19%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.15% and -25.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (35.18%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 32.40% this year

2475.0 institutions hold shares in Lam Research Corp (LRCX), with institutional investors hold 87.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.28B, and float is at 1.27B with Short Float at 2.17%. Institutions hold 87.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 12.93 million shares valued at $$13.77 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.8978 of the LRCX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 12.05 million shares valued at $$12.83 billion to account for 9.2247 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 5.79 million shares representing 4.4342 and valued at over $$6.18 billion, while JPMORGAN CHASE & CO holds 3.3427 of the shares totaling 4.37 million with a market value of $$4.65 billion.

Lam Research Corp (LRCX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Varadarajan Seshasayee, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that Varadarajan Seshasayee sold 110,080 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 20 ’25 at a price of $90.00 per share for a total of $9.91 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 01 ’24, Mayer Bethany (Director) disposed off 1,660 shares at an average price of $75.16 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 28,930 shares of Lam Research Corp (LRCX).