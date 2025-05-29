Which institution holds the most shares in Medtronic Plc (MDT)

Medtronic Plc (NYSE: MDT) is 1.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $75.96 and a high of $96.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MDT stock was last observed hovering at around $81.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $81.24, the stock is -3.21% and -4.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.51 million and changing 0.07% at the moment leaves the stock -6.82% off its SMA200. MDT registered -0.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $85.1902 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $87.18575.

The stock witnessed a -3.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.31%, and is -5.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.22% over the week and 1.59% over the month.

Medtronic Plc (MDT) has around 95000 employees, a market worth around $104.19B and $33.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.46 and Fwd P/E is 13.54. Profit margin for the company is 13.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.95% and -15.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.33%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 1.24% this year

2904.0 institutions hold shares in Medtronic Plc (MDT), with institutional investors hold 87.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.28B, and float is at 1.28B with Short Float at 1.06%. Institutions hold 86.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 126.61 million shares valued at $$9.97 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.7895 of the MDT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 111.89 million shares valued at $$8.81 billion to account for 8.6517 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 60.21 million shares representing 4.6556 and valued at over $$4.78 billion, while CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS holds 2.4536 of the shares totaling 31.73 million with a market value of $$2.5 billion.

Medtronic Plc (MDT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wall Brett A., the company’s EVP & Pres Neuroscience. SEC filings show that Wall Brett A. sold 12,437 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 24 ’25 at a price of $90.00 per share for a total of $1.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40979.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 08 ’25, Wall Brett A. (EVP & Pres Neuroscience) disposed off 9,850 shares at an average price of $80.41 for $0.79 million. The insider now directly holds 40,708 shares of Medtronic Plc (MDT).