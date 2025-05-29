Which institution holds the most shares in NuScale Power Corporation (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) is 97.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.61 and a high of $35.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SMR stock was last observed hovering at around $35.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15%.

Currently trading at $35.37, the stock is 58.69% and 92.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 24.51 million and changing -0.42% at the moment leaves the stock 95.73% off its SMA200. SMR registered 430.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 27.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.3738 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.0707.

The stock witnessed a 108.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 97.05%, and is 50.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.62% over the week and 6.83% over the month.

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) has around 484 employees, a market worth around $10.06B and $49.04M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -273.35%. Distance from 52-week low is 435.10% and -1.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.04%).

with sales reaching $10.45M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 78.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 27.17% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 980.56% in year-over-year returns.

427.0 institutions hold shares in NuScale Power Corporation (SMR), with institutional investors hold 63.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 133.03M, and float is at 118.49M with Short Float at 20.48%. Institutions hold 59.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 6.97 million shares valued at $$81.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.7804 of the SMR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 4.98 million shares valued at $$58.27 million to account for 5.5659 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. which holds 4.56 million shares representing 5.0957 and valued at over $$53.35 million, while SWEDBANK AB holds 3.9088 of the shares totaling 3.5 million with a market value of $$40.92 million.

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hopkins John Lawrence, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Hopkins John Lawrence sold 26,345 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 ’25 at a price of $23.66 per share for a total of $0.62 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08 ’25, Hopkins John Lawrence (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 22,674 shares at an average price of $16.74 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 26,345 shares of NuScale Power Corporation (SMR).