Which institution holds the most shares in Polyrizon Ltd (PLRZ)

Polyrizon Ltd (NASDAQ: PLRZ) is -99.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.55 and a high of $1200.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PLRZ stock was last observed hovering at around $0.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38%.

Currently trading at $1.03, the stock is -98.51% and -98.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 51.45 million and changing 59.44% at the moment leaves the stock -99.55% off its SMA200. PLRZ registered a loss of -99.55% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $90.16352 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $228.51164.

The stock witnessed a -98.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -99.53%, and is -20.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 35.71% over the week and 69.11% over the month.

Polyrizon Ltd (PLRZ) has around 6 employees, a market worth around $5.48M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 87.27% and -99.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-29.23%).

6.0 institutions hold shares in Polyrizon Ltd (PLRZ), with institutional investors hold 0.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.81M, and float is at 6.61M with Short Float at 0.01%. Institutions hold 0.67% of the Float.