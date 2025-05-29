Which institution holds the most shares in Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is 74.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.98 and a high of $67.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HOOD stock was last observed hovering at around $66.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.88%.

Currently trading at $65.14, the stock is 12.72% and 33.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.68 million and changing -1.33% at the moment leaves the stock 69.86% off its SMA200. HOOD registered 238.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 85.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $48.8316 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.35025.

The stock witnessed a 33.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.35%, and is 0.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.08% over the week and 3.51% over the month.

Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) has around 2300 employees, a market worth around $57.48B and $3.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.18 and Fwd P/E is 41.45. Profit margin for the company is 48.51%. Distance from 52-week low is 365.95% and -2.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.71%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.00% this year

1116.0 institutions hold shares in Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD), with institutional investors hold 70.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 767.85M, and float is at 736.83M with Short Float at 4.02%. Institutions hold 69.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 60.42 million shares valued at $$1.37 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 6.8571 of the HOOD Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is RIBBIT MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with 36.21 million shares valued at $$822.28 million to account for 4.1094 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are INDEX VENTURE ASSOCIATES VI LTD which holds 36.17 million shares representing 4.1052 and valued at over $$821.42 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 3.7667 of the shares totaling 33.19 million with a market value of $$753.69 million.

Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) Insider Activity

Robinhood Markets Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 ’25 that Bhatt Baiju (Director) sold a total of 418,338 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 ’25 and was made at $64.46 per share for $26.96 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the HOOD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 20 ’25, Baiju Prafulkumar Bhatt Living (Director) Proposed Sale 418,338 shares at an average price of $64.27 for $26.89 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD).