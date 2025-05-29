Which institution holds the most shares in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE: SAND) is 59.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.92 and a high of $8.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SAND stock was last observed hovering at around $8.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15%.

Currently trading at $8.92, the stock is 4.95% and 11.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.82 million and changing 1.71% at the moment leaves the stock 39.20% off its SMA200. SAND registered 54.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.999 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.40795.

The stock witnessed a 4.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.94%, and is 5.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.27% over the week and 2.86% over the month.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND) has around 29 employees, a market worth around $2.62B and $183.54M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 92.05 and Fwd P/E is 36.07. Profit margin for the company is 15.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 81.30% and 0.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.66%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 272.87% this year

315.0 institutions hold shares in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND), with institutional investors hold 64.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 293.45M, and float is at 268.87M with Short Float at 1.07%. Institutions hold 64.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ORION RESOURCE PARTNERS LP with over 47.97 million shares valued at $$260.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.1068 of the SAND Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with 26.63 million shares valued at $$144.85 million to account for 8.9401 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS which holds 22.49 million shares representing 7.5517 and valued at over $$122.35 million, while ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD holds 2.2656 of the shares totaling 6.75 million with a market value of $$36.71 million.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 18 ’24, Orion Mine Finance Fund III LP (Stockholder (1)) Proposed Sale 1,733,823 shares at an average price of $8.11 for $14.06 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND).