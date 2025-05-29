rts logo

Which institution holds the most shares in Solid Power Inc (SLDP)

Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ: SLDP) is -4.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.68 and a high of $2.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SLDP stock was last observed hovering at around $1.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15%.

Currently trading at $1.81, the stock is 36.30% and 53.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.45 million and changing 9.04% at the moment leaves the stock 39.96% off its SMA200. SLDP registered 10.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 69.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.17992 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.29323.

The stock witnessed a 60.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.59%, and is 36.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.12% over the week and 4.78% over the month.

Solid Power Inc (SLDP) has around 260 employees, a market worth around $324.64M and $20.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -447.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 166.18% and -32.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.33%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 9.26% this year

179.0 institutions hold shares in Solid Power Inc (SLDP), with institutional investors hold 35.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 182.45M, and float is at 133.91M with Short Float at 14.84%. Institutions hold 28.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 10.43 million shares valued at $$17.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.8706 of the SLDP Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 7.35 million shares valued at $$12.12 million to account for 4.1378 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC which holds 4.55 million shares representing 2.5594 and valued at over $$7.5 million, while INVESCO LTD. holds 1.8938 of the shares totaling 3.36 million with a market value of $$5.55 million.

Solid Power Inc (SLDP) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Goldberg Steven H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Goldberg Steven H sold 82,365 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 ’25 at a price of $1.62 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27 ’25, Goldberg Steven H (Director) Proposed Sale 82,365 shares at an average price of $1.55 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Solid Power Inc (SLDP).

