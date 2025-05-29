Which institution holds the most shares in Sweetgreen Inc (SG)

Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE: SG) is -57.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.37 and a high of $45.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SG stock was last observed hovering at around $12.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.9%.

Currently trading at $13.50, the stock is -15.55% and -31.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.55 million and changing 7.14% at the moment leaves the stock -54.89% off its SMA200. SG registered -56.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -67.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.6168 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.92615.

The stock witnessed a -29.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.66%, and is -6.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.69% over the week and 5.86% over the month.

Sweetgreen Inc (SG) has around 6407 employees, a market worth around $1.59B and $685.28M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -13.04%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.14% and -70.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.33%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 30.42% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.64% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.56% in year-over-year returns.

338.0 institutions hold shares in Sweetgreen Inc (SG), with institutional investors hold 112.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 105.76M, and float is at 102.08M with Short Float at 17.24%. Institutions hold 108.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with over 12.33 million shares valued at $$371.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.8525 of the SG Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FMR LLC with 10.97 million shares valued at $$330.64 million to account for 9.6585 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 9.03 million shares representing 7.9497 and valued at over $$272.14 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 6.3006 of the shares totaling 7.16 million with a market value of $$215.69 million.

Sweetgreen Inc (SG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BURROWS CLIFFORD, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BURROWS CLIFFORD bought 19,200 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 ’25 at a price of $13.11 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19200.0 shares.

Sweetgreen Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 ’25 that Reback Mitch (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold a total of 10,088 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 ’25 and was made at $15.23 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.33 million shares of the SG stock.

