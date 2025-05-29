Which institution holds the most shares in Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is -34.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.96 and a high of $141.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TTD stock was last observed hovering at around $76.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.88%.

Currently trading at $76.94, the stock is 11.60% and 29.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.55 million and changing 1.16% at the moment leaves the stock -21.02% off its SMA200. TTD registered -16.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $59.2122 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $97.41865.

The stock witnessed a 41.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.23%, and is -0.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.57% over the week and 4.83% over the month.

Trade Desk Inc (TTD) has around 3522 employees, a market worth around $37.81B and $2.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 94.09 and Fwd P/E is 36.47. Profit margin for the company is 16.04%. Distance from 52-week low is 79.10% and -45.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.83%).

with sales reaching $686.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.02% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.36% in year-over-year returns.

1456.0 institutions hold shares in Trade Desk Inc (TTD), with institutional investors hold 82.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 448.02M, and float is at 445.26M with Short Float at 5.17%. Institutions hold 81.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 42.29 million shares valued at $$4.13 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.641 of the TTD Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with 37.0 million shares valued at $$3.61 billion to account for 7.5601 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 24.39 million shares representing 4.9842 and valued at over $$2.38 billion, while MORGAN STANLEY holds 4.0215 of the shares totaling 19.68 million with a market value of $$1.92 billion.

Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schenkein Laura, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Schenkein Laura sold 4,809 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 ’25 at a price of $76.66 per share for a total of $0.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.75 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13 ’25, WELLS DAVID B (Director) disposed off 28,638 shares at an average price of $79.88 for $2.29 million. The insider now directly holds 66,985 shares of Trade Desk Inc (TTD).