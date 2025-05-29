Which institution holds the most shares in Viking Holdings Ltd (VIK)

Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE: VIK) is 0.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.89 and a high of $53.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VIK stock was last observed hovering at around $44.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.6%.

Currently trading at $44.32, the stock is 0.31% and 6.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.96 million and changing -1.34% at the moment leaves the stock 5.88% off its SMA200. VIK registered 54.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.4324 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.85685.

The stock witnessed a 6.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.75%, and is -0.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.68% over the week and 2.53% over the month.

Viking Holdings Ltd (VIK) has around 12000 employees, a market worth around $19.64B and $5.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.98 and Fwd P/E is 14.54. Profit margin for the company is 9.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.40% and -16.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.08%).

with sales reaching $1.84B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.35% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.45% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.92% in year-over-year returns.

324.0 institutions hold shares in Viking Holdings Ltd (VIK), with institutional investors hold 99.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 443.14M, and float is at 185.23M with Short Float at 2.91%. Institutions hold 99.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD with over 60.81 million shares valued at $$2.06 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 16.6699 of the VIK Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is TPG GP A, LLC with 60.81 million shares valued at $$2.06 billion to account for 16.6699 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS which holds 6.85 million shares representing 1.8766 and valued at over $$232.33 million, while NORGES BANK holds 1.6934 of the shares totaling 6.18 million with a market value of $$209.65 million.

Viking Holdings Ltd (VIK) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on May 01 ’25, MILTON HUGH (Officer) Proposed Sale 200,000 shares at an average price of $41.03 for $8.21 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (VIK).