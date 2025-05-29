Which institution holds the most shares in Wayfair Inc (W)

Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) is -4.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.41 and a high of $62.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The W stock was last observed hovering at around $41.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.31%.

Currently trading at $42.35, the stock is 18.05% and 30.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.36 million and changing 3.19% at the moment leaves the stock 0.30% off its SMA200. W registered -31.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.3728 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.2227.

The stock witnessed a 36.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.63%, and is 11.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.08% over the week and 6.38% over the month.

Wayfair Inc (W) has around 13500 employees, a market worth around $5.43B and $11.85B in sales. Fwd P/E is 35.10. Profit margin for the company is -3.01%. Distance from 52-week low is 107.50% and -32.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.31%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 366.17% this year

416.0 institutions hold shares in Wayfair Inc (W), with institutional investors hold 120.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 102.29M, and float is at 94.06M with Short Float at 26.36%. Institutions hold 115.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR LLC with over 14.41 million shares valued at $$759.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.8078 of the W Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with 12.15 million shares valued at $$640.6 million to account for 9.958 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 8.98 million shares representing 7.3641 and valued at over $$473.74 million, while BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO holds 4.5805 of the shares totaling 5.59 million with a market value of $$294.66 million.

Wayfair Inc (W) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shah Niraj, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Shah Niraj sold 72,490 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 ’25 at a price of $40.39 per share for a total of $2.93 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.47 million shares.

Wayfair Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 ’25 that Conine Steven (Co-Founder) sold a total of 73,095 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 ’25 and was made at $40.40 per share for $2.95 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.47 million shares of the W stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27 ’25, Conine Steven (Officer) Proposed Sale 73,095 shares at an average price of $40.40 for $2.95 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Wayfair Inc (W).