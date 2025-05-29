Which institution holds the most shares in Williams Cos Inc (WMB)

Williams Cos Inc (NYSE: WMB) is 12.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.06 and a high of $61.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WMB stock was last observed hovering at around $60.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.52%.

Currently trading at $60.62, the stock is 3.31% and 3.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.18 million and changing 0.87% at the moment leaves the stock 11.96% off its SMA200. WMB registered 51.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $58.5532 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $54.14235.

The stock witnessed a 1.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.54%, and is 3.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.11% over the week and 1.47% over the month.

Williams Cos Inc (WMB) has around 5829 employees, a market worth around $74.02B and $11.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.52 and Fwd P/E is 24.95. Profit margin for the company is 20.68%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.32% and -1.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.23%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 13.33% this year

2004.0 institutions hold shares in Williams Cos Inc (WMB), with institutional investors hold 88.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.22B, and float is at 1.21B with Short Float at 1.59%. Institutions hold 88.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 128.7 million shares valued at $$5.47 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.5543 of the WMB Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 106.02 million shares valued at $$4.51 billion to account for 8.695 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 79.47 million shares representing 6.5175 and valued at over $$3.38 billion, while BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ holds 4.766 of the shares totaling 58.12 million with a market value of $$2.47 billion.

Williams Cos Inc (WMB) Insider Activity

Williams Cos Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 01 ’25 that Wilson Terrance Lane (SVP & General Counsel) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 01 ’25 and was made at $58.21 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.32 million shares of the WMB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 01 ’25, Wilson Terrance Lane (Officer) Proposed Sale 2,000 shares at an average price of $58.21 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Williams Cos Inc (WMB).