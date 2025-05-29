rts logo

Which institution holds the most shares in Wipro Ltd. ADR (WIT)

Wipro Ltd. ADR (NYSE: WIT) is -19.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.55 and a high of $3.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WIT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $2.86, the stock is -1.50% and -1.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.19 million and changing -1.38% at the moment leaves the stock -12.20% off its SMA200. WIT registered 4.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.9126 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.257425.

The stock witnessed a 0.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.13%, and is -1.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.47% over the week and 1.80% over the month.

Wipro Ltd. ADR (WIT) has around 230000 employees, a market worth around $29.93B and $10.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.03 and Fwd P/E is 18.23. Profit margin for the company is 14.73%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.38% and -24.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.51%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 0.49% this year

389.0 institutions hold shares in Wipro Ltd. ADR (WIT), with institutional investors hold 3.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.47B, and float is at 10.47B with Short Float at 0.68%. Institutions hold 3.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 27.13 million shares valued at $$165.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.0384 of the WIT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 12.61 million shares valued at $$76.94 million to account for 0.4827 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BNP PARIBAS ARBITRAGE, SNC which holds 11.9 million shares representing 0.4555 and valued at over $$72.61 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 0.411 of the shares totaling 10.74 million with a market value of $$65.51 million.

